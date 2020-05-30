The abducted NTA Ana,News and Current Affairs Manager, Chinyere Okoye has been rescued.

Aba police PRO, Geofrey Ogbonna disclosed that Mrs. Okoye, after her release was taken to the SARS facility in the state, where she was later joined by her family members and friends.

Mr Ogbonna disclosed that the rescue operation was coordinated by the SARS Commander in the state, Johnbull Obioguru, and heads of other police tactical units,the police team acting on information stormed a compound in Mgboko, Obete in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state and cordoned off the area.

He disclosed that the police team, after cordoning the area stormed the house where the kidnapped NTA staff was said to have been kept by her abductors.

Mrs. Okoye was rescued while the owner of the property was arrested.