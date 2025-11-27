The Kaduna Anglican Communion Diocese has confirmed the death of Reverend Edwin Achi, the priest of Ebenezer Anglican Church in Ungwan Maijero, Chikun Local Government Area. He was kidnapped on October 28 when armed men invaded his residence in Nissi community, near the Kaduna Refinery. His wife, a ...

The Kaduna Anglican Communion Diocese has confirmed the death of Reverend Edwin Achi, the priest of Ebenezer Anglican Church in Ungwan Maijero, Chikun Local Government Area.

He was kidnapped on October 28 when armed men invaded his residence in Nissi community, near the Kaduna Refinery.

His wife, a customs officer, and their daughter were also abducted.

It was gathered that a few days after their abduction, the kidnappers contacted the family and demanded a ₦600 million ransom for the release of the victims.

The Diocese describes his death as devastating and is calling on authorities to strengthen security and secure the release of all those still in captivity.

Security authorities say Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

TVC previously reported that twenty farmers, including four pregnant women and several children, have reportedly been kidnapped by bandits in Unguwan-Kawo, Erena Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Local sources say the victims were abducted around 4 p.m. on Wednesday while harvesting rice on their farms. The attack comes just six days after more than 200 students, pupils, and staff of St. Mary’s Secondary and Primary School were taken by bandits in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.