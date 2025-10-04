Former Adamawa North Senator, Ishaku Elisha Abbo, has denied allegations linking him to the rape of a 13-year-old girl, insisting he was never arrested or detained by the police in connection with the claim. Reacting to reports circulating in the media, Abbo dismissed the accusations as completely f...

Former Adamawa North Senator, Ishaku Elisha Abbo, has denied allegations linking him to the rape of a 13-year-old girl, insisting he was never arrested or detained by the police in connection with the claim.

Reacting to reports circulating in the media, Abbo dismissed the accusations as completely false and alleged that they were part of a calculated attempt to blackmail him.

According to the former lawmaker, a woman had approached him demanding N5 million, threatening to falsely accuse him of sexually assaulting her daughter if he refused to pay.

Rather than give in, Abbo said he immediately reported the matter to the police.

He explained that both he and the woman were invited by law enforcement authorities to clarify their respective claims, and that he fully cooperated with the investigation.

His response follows a report by an online news platform (Not TVC News) on Thursday, which alleged that Abbo had turned himself in to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja following a rape accusation involving a 13-year-old secondary school student.

The report also claimed that another former senator from Adamawa had visited the girl’s family to persuade them to stay silent and that Abbo had allegedly sent money to the victim’s father in a bid to cover up the matter.

The incident was alleged to have taken place on June 29, 2025, at the senator’s residence in Katampe, Abuja.

Read Also BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Elisha Abbo as Adamawa Senator

READ ALSO: Court Judgment Sacking Me From Senate Strange – Elisha Abbo

Abbo, however, insisted that the entire narrative was fabricated and aimed at damaging his reputation.

He maintained that he was at his Katampe Extension home throughout the day on Thursday, contrary to the report’s claim that he was at the FCID.

He described the publication as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and called on media outlets to verify facts before publishing damaging allegations.

Abbo, who served in the Ninth Senate, has previously faced public scrutiny, including a high-profile assault case in 2019.

“The said report is the handiwork of my political detractors. It is an orchestrated smear campaign to disturb my peace by political enemies,” he said.

He however admitted that he recently reported to the police a case of attempted blackmail and extortion by a woman who allegedly demanded that he should give her N5million or be reported to the police for alleged sexual assault against her daughter.

“I personally reported the desperate female money monger to the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), where both of us were later invited for questioning, only for me to be reading or hearing a completely different story several weeks after now.

”The report that I raped a girl and that I was detained at the FCID is baseless, mischievous and fake,” he said.