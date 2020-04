Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, federal government, Nigerians and families of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who passed away.

In a statement made available to TVC by the Governor’s Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, the Kano Governor prayed for Allah’s Forgiveness and Blessing for the departed soul of Kyari, describing him as highly reserved and loyal Chief of Staff to the President.