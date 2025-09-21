The Executive Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has congratulated the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, describing her as “an Amazon and a source of inspiration to millions of Nigerians.” In a goodwill message si...

The Executive Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has congratulated the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, describing her as “an Amazon and a source of inspiration to millions of Nigerians.”

In a goodwill message signed by Governor Ododo on Sunday, he extolled the virtues of the First Lady, stating that her life has been defined by impact, devotion to God, and unwavering service to the nation.

“Your Excellency, we celebrate a life of compassion, exemplary strength, and dedication to the welfare of women, children, and the less privileged. You continue to inspire hope across Nigeria,” the Governor said.

The governor prayed for God’s continued blessings on Senator Tinubu, stressing that at 65, the First Lady embodies the grace of God and the testimony of a purposeful life.

He expressed confidence that the First Lady will continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and champion noble causes that will further uplift the nation.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kogi State, I heartily rejoice with you, and I pray that the Almighty will grant you many more years in good health, wisdom, and strength,” Ododo added.

TVC previously reported that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has penned a heartfelt message to celebrate a special milestone today, as the occasion of the 65th birthday of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The president, in a statement on Sunday, shared his appreciation for his wife’s support and dedication to the nation.

Tinubu extolled her leadership responsibilities on her 65th birthday, reflecting on their political struggles, marriage journey and sacrifices, describing the first lady as “my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path.”

