The recording stage of the first season of iconic TV drama series, ‘The Village Headmaster’ had been successfully-concluded, and the promotional trailer had started airing across Nigeria.

This is coming months after it was announced that the Nigerian Television Authority and Wale Adenuga Productions had embarked on a ground-breaking partnership to revive the epic TV drama series.

The recording took two months before completion – started in November 2020 and was concluded in December 2020.

Although the project is currently undergoing the post-production process—video editing, special effects, graphics, colour grading, music scoring, subtitling— in line with the producers’ promise to deliver a project of international standards, the trailer has been in heavy rotation on NTA, AIT, WapTV, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms.

The series stars some of the original cast, including Dejumo Lewis (Kabiyesi), Ibidun Allison (Amebo), Dan Imoudu (Chief Dagbolu), Dele Osawe (Teacher Fadele), Melville Obriango (Teacher Oghene), Kate Adepegba (Folake) and Lara Akinsola (Doyin); as well as a diverse list of entertainers including 9ice, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Chris Iheuwa, Bolaji Amusan (Mr Latin), Rachael Oniga, Funky Mallam, Jide Kosoko, Omo Ibadan, Okele, Princess, Sam Uche Anyamele, Mide Martins, Rycardo Agbor, Jumoke George, Yemi Shodimu, Babatunde Aderinoye, Ayo Mogaji, Jide Alabi, Christy Imanlehin, Yemi Remi, Monica Friday, Deborah Anugwa, Ajobiewe Junior, Jumoke Olabisi and Eric Obinna.

‘The Village Headmaster was directed by the award-winning Patience OghreImobhio.