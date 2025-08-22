Nigeria has secured a $238 million loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to boost the national power grid....

Here are the major highlights of the deal:

1. Loan Agreement Sealed at TICAD9

The facility was finalised at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan, after high-level talks led by President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

2. Backed by Local Counterpart Funding

The $238m loan is supported by N19.08 billion counterpart funding from the Federal Executive Council to ensure smooth implementation.

3. Massive Transmission Infrastructure Upgrade

The project will deliver:

102.95km of new 330kV double circuit lines

104.59km of 132kV double circuit lines

Four 330/132/33kV substations

Two 132/33kV substations

Several line bay extensions

4. Tinubu Pledges Action, Not Talk

President Tinubu said Nigeria’s participation at TICAD9 was “about results, not exhibitions”, stressing a shift from planning to measurable delivery.

5. Strong Technical Partnerships with Japan

Minister Adelabu engaged with Japanese power giants Toshiba, Hitachi, and the Transmission & Distribution Corporation of Japan, describing the loan as the “backbone for transformation.”

6. Expanding Grid and Off-Grid Access

While only 55–60% of Nigerians currently have electricity access, the government is focusing on grid expansion in cities and off-grid solutions for rural areas.

7. Complementary Power Projects Already Underway

A $750m World Bank–backed DARES programme aims to deliver clean electricity to 17 million Nigerians.

Three JICA-funded substations in Apo, Keffi, and Apapa worth $32m are nearing commissioning.

JICA has also equipped the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) with cutting-edge training tools to build local expertise.

With this deal, the Tinubu administration says it is pushing Nigeria closer to reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity.