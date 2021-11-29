7 Escapees Re-arrested after attempted Jos Custodial Jailbreak

The Police authorities in Plateau State says they have rearrested 7 inmates that escaped the medium-security custodial centre in Jos,when the facility came under attack by yet to be identified gunmen Sunday evening.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Bartholomew Onyeka led the reinforcement to the scene upon receiving the reports and directed that the entire centre be cordoned.

A stop and search order was immediately enforced, and in the process 7 escapees were re-arrested by the Police and are in Custody.

One of the escapee has voluntarily surrendered himself to the authority.

The CP reaffirmed that the Police and other Security Agencies are currently on the ground to effectively deprive the attackers from any chance of achieving their intention.

The situation has been brought under control by the swift response of security operatives to the scene.