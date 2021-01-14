Sixty-four insurgents were killed in Yobe State in one week during an encounter with troops, the Defence Headquarters has said.

The DHQ spokesman, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, disclosed that the criminal elements met their waterloo at Gujba Local Government Area of the state and Gonan Kaji village along Damaturu-Buni Yadi Road during firefights with the troops.

Briefing newsmen on the nationwide security operations between January 7-13, 2020, in Abuja on Thursday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations said firearms, ammunition and 10 gun trucks were also recovered from the terrorists.

“During the encounter with the troops of Operation Tura Takai Bango at Gujba on January 9, 28 terrorists were neutralized and several others escaped with gunshot wounds, while one gun truck and several arms and ammunition were recovered.

“Similarly on the same day, troops had an encounter with some Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Gonan Kaji village along Damaturu-Buni Yadi road in Yobe State, during which 30 terrorists were killed while caches of arms and ammunition were recovered by troops” the defence Spokesman said.