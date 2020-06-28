A sixty one year old man has been arrested for raping and impregnating his teenage daughter in the ikorodu area of Lagos . This is contained in a statement by the Lagos command”s police public officer DSP Bala Elkana and made available to TVC News.

It states that the Ikorodu Police Station he states received a complaint from a member of FIDA, that one Eke Kanu of Ebute road, Igbogbo, Ikorodu was having unlawful sexual intercourse with his 19 years old daughter without her consent.

According to the survivor, her Father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was much younger and threatened to deal with her if she mentioned it to anybody.

And when he discovered that she was pregnant, he took her to a chemist where some drugs and injection were administered on her in order to abort the pregnancy.

In a related development, Bariga Police Station also received a report that one 33 year old Chibuike Kalu of Amodu Street Bariga also defiled his 14 years old daughter.

Also a woman in her thirties reported a case of defilement of 12 year old twins by her salesman, Chinedu Obi at Aguda Police Station.

According to her, Chinedu defiled the girls when she left the two with him in her house.

The suspect confessed that he’s been in act with the girls since 2019.

While the survivors have been taken to Mirabel Center for medical attention and forensic examination, the suspects will be charged after investigation .

Meanwhile, The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has reaffirmed the Commands commitment to continually apprehend and prosecute sexual offenders in the state.