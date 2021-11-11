5 suspects arrested in Port Harcourt for theft, destruction of NPA properties

Five suspects have been arrested on suspicion of stealing and destroying property of the Eastern port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects were paraded at the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) in Port Harcourt by Tami Peterside, the commissioner of police for the Eastern Port command CP.

The suspects were said to have been operating in the port for several months before they were trailed and caught during an operation in Bua area of the State.

The stolen items were estimated to be worth N20 million.

The suspects, on the other hand, denied the charge, claiming that they were on the waterways for entirely different reasons.

A canoe, three gas cylinders, two spanners, rusted iron fillings, and wheat were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects will be prosecuted, according to the commissioner, as a deterrent to other criminals.