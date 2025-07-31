Five people have lost their lives and five others were seriously injured in two separate but tragic accidents along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed on Thursday....

The first incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Abijo Bus Stop, inward Epe, where a Mitsubishi pick-up van (registration number AKD 733 JM) reportedly lost control due to excessive speed and crashed into a stationary Craneburg construction vehicle parked under the pedestrian bridge.

Four occupants—three men and one woman—died on the spot, while three other female passengers were rescued with serious injuries.

They were stabilised and handed over to the Eleko Police Division for onward transfer to hospital.

In a separate overnight incident near the Frajend Group area, inward Bogije, a Toyota Escort SUV also rammed into a parked Dangote truck at high speed, killing the driver instantly.

Two other occupants were trapped inside the wreckage and were rescued by LASTMA officers after a painstaking operation.

They were handed over to the Elemoro Police Division and taken for medical treatment.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and described both incidents as “avoidable tragedies.” He urged motorists to obey speed limits and traffic regulations, warning that dangerous driving remains a major cause of road deaths in Lagos.

“These accidents are grim reminders of what can happen when speed regulations are ignored,” Bakare-Oki said. “The Lagos State Government has invested in road signs, speed limiters and other infrastructure to ensure safety. Motorists must comply for their own protection.”

He praised the swift response of LASTMA personnel in both emergencies and reiterated the agency’s commitment to road safety enforcement and saving lives.

The public is advised to report accidents and traffic emergencies promptly via LASTMA’s toll-free hotline: 0800 00 527 862.