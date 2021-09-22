 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Southeast Australia

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast Australia, causing damage to structures in Melbourne.

The earthquake struck Mansfield, not far from the Victorian state capital, at 09:15 local time (00:15 GMT) on Wednesday.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring South Australia and New South Wales (NSW), which was followed by two aftershocks of 4.0 and 3.1 magnitude, according to reports.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injuries.

Despite being one of Australia’s most powerful earthquakes in recent years, it appears to have caused little damage.

Speaking from the US, Mr. Morrison noted earthquakes were uncommon in Australia and “it can be very, very disturbing event”.

Speaking from the United States, Mr. Morrison stated that earthquakes are infrequent in Australia and that “it may be a very, very disturbing event.”

Authorities have advised residents to stay away from damaged buildings and other hazards, “If you are located in Victoria, you are in danger. Expect aftershocks, avoid driving, except for emergencies”.

Large earthquakes are uncommon in Australia because the continent lies centrally on a tectonic plate.

According to Geosciences Australia, this quake struck at a shallow depth of 10km (6.5 miles), it was initially measured at 6.0 magnitude before being revised to 5.8.

The geoscience agency said Australia experiences a potentially damaging earthquake – defined as above 6.0 magnitude – about every 10 years.

Melbourne, the country’s second largest city, is home to about five million people.

The city is currently in lockdown due to a recent wave of coronavirus cases.