The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully commissioned a new 330/132/33kV Bauchi Transmission Substation in Bauchi town.

The substation commissioning, which took place on July 3, 2025, added 250MW to the nation’s grid.

The new Bauchi substation project commenced in February 2022. The substation comprises 2x150MVA power transformers and a 1x75MVA reactor, among others. Currently, however, the substation feeds the existing Bauchi 132/33kV substation, supply will be extended to other substations subsequently.

Two new transmission towers were also erected as part of the project to further boost network flexibility,

This project is a TCN/ World Bank initiative that aims to further enhance power supply in Bauchi as well as the Northeast. The benefiting customers are mostly within the Jos Electricity Distribution Company franchise.

This development underscores TCN’s commitment to expanding the transmission grid and improving electricity infrastructure nationwide.