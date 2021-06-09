Armed Bandits has killed four persons and abducted over sixty women in three Zamfara Communities

The communities are Manawa, Malele and Randa in Maru local government area

The victims who were mostly women, nursing mothers and children were kidnaped when gunmen in their large number invaded the area Tuesday evening

The Member Representing Bungudu /Maru Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives Shehu Fulani confirmed this to newsmen

He says the Bandits attacked the communities through the Dansadau and Babbar Doka axis and opened fire on the locals

“Four locals were killed in Maleke and Randa villages and sixty women were also abducted in Manawa” Shehu Fulani Said

According to him, many of the locals are still missing Aside the ones abducted by the bandits and many of the nearby communities have deserted their villages for the fear of the unknown

The federal lawmaker adds that the bandits spend hours unleashing mayhem on the armless citizens without any security support

He appeal to security agencies and authorities concern to do more in protecting the lives of innocent citizens especially in the hard to reach areas

When contacted, authorities of the Zamfara state government and the Police Told TVC NEWS that they not aware of the incident

But however says, they are gathering information from the officers Incharge of the communities affected and will revert.

As at the time of filling this report the police and the Zamfara state government are yet to respond on the attack

This is the second time in less than one week communities in Zamfara have come under bandits attack leading to the death of over forty farmers in Bungudu local government area of the state.