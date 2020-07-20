More than three thousand delegates are set to elect a candidate for the All Progressives Congress, APC, to fly the flag of the party in the October 10 Governorship election in Ondo State.

TVC News Senior Political Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun reports that 11 aspirants are seeking to upstage the incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in clinching the Governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo State.

The aspirants had earlier written to the party’s National Caretaker Committee, opposing the indirect mode adopted for the primaries.

The Chairman of the organising committee of the primary election, Governor Yahaya Bello disclosed on Friday that the party will go ahead with the indirect primary mode.

At a meeting in Akure on Sunday night, some of the aspirants kicked against the entire process, alleging that its was designed to favour the incumbent governor.

But the APC Director of Publicity in the State, Steve Otaloro debunked the allegations and maintained that a level playing ground will be created for all aspirants.

The process began with accreditation of the more than three thousand delegates, followed by voting, collation and declaration of the result, at the International Culture and Events Centre, popularly called the Dome in Akure.