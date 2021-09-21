3 Teenagers Sentenced To 4 years imprisonment for circulating nude video

Three teenagers Aminu Hayatu Tafida, Umar Abubakar and Mas’ud Abubakar Gidado have been sentenced by the

Sokoto Chief Magistrate Court to four years imprisonment or N400,000 option of fine for circulating nude video of a bride to be.

They were convicted on charges ranging from abetment, indecent act, sale and printing of obscene book and circulation of an 18 seconds nude video.

Delivering his Judgement, Chief Magistrate Shu’aibu Ahmad noted that, the defendants were first time offenders who have just realised the consequences of their action.

The Chief Magistrate said on the obscene and indecent act, each of the defendants will pay N200,000 fine in default they will spend two years in prison.

While on the sale of obscene book, each of them will pay N50,000 fine or two years imprisonment.

He said on the abetment charges, each of them will pay N50,000 fine in default six months imprisonment,” Magistrate Ahmad averred.

He however ordered each of the defendants to pay N100,000 to the complainant as compensation.

The Chief Magistrate said he hope the judgement will serve as deterrent to others.

He said that, counsels of the defendants have the right to appeal against judgement if not satisfied.

Reacting to the judgement, mother of the victim, Safiya Umar expressed satisfaction with the judgement, saying the judiciary has proved to be the hope of the common man.

The alleged sex tape was recorded in 2017 involving a 16 years old daughter of the complainant”.