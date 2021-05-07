Sokoto state police command has confirmed an attacked on a Fulani settlement in Goronyo local government area by suspected armed bandits where three of the suspects including a female was killed by members of the community.

The spokesman of the Sokoto Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar while confirming the attack says information at his disposal on the matter are still sketchy.

But chairman of the local government council, Abdulwahab Yahya who earlier confirmed the incident, says security operatives were currently patrolling the town to maintain law and order.

According to him, bandits have been rustling animals in the area despite the presence of 60 mobile policemen.

Eyewitness report says the bandits came to Ruga, a Fulani community on the outskirts of Goronyo, at midnight to rustle cattle but faced stiff resistance from the nomads who also arrested three of the attackers.

The source says the people there are well prepared with metaphysical power that even bullets don’t penetrate them and this enable them to foil the attack and , arrest three of the bandits, which they handed them over to vigilantes in the morning.

The source also revealed that when the news about the arrest reached the youths, they mobilized and stormed the vigilante office in Goronyo town where the bandits were temporarily kept they overpowered the vigilante and set the office on fire.

He says in the process one of the suspects died inside the office while the female and the other suspect tried to escape through the window but were caught, killed and their corpses burnt to ashes.