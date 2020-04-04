Residents of Arimogija community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have begun to flee the community, following the fear of the attack by herdsmen.

The residents of the community lamented that some Fulani herdsmen attacked them, killing three persons on their farm during the week.

They also alleged that a helicopter came into the forest of the community and dropped some ammunition for the herdsmen.

They said the matter was reported at the police station but no action was taken by the security agencies on the matter.