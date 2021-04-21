Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as “2baba” has called out the Nigerian Center For Disease Control, NCDC, for frustrating travelers.



The Federal Government earlier made the COVID-19 test compulsory component for travelers following the pandemic.

But this has come with complaints from Nigerians who lamented the inefficiency of the NCDC workers to deliver prompt services to travelers.

2baba in a video via his Instagram account on Wednesday, lashed out at the Agency for frustrating him and other travelers who had important errands and business dealings to do.

The singer complained bitterly, adding that after requesting for such a huge amount like 50 thousand Naira from travelers, the NCDC officials are nowhere to be found even when they know people travel every second.

“NCDC you people better wake up because you’re causing serious problems and hardship for people traveling.

“You keep requesting for ransoms and codes from travelers, yet your workers are nowhere to be found even when they know that people travel everyday.

“Agency that knows that people travel every second will close, even when they are called nobody answers.

“It’s ridiculous that the NCDC compulsory COVID19 arrival test portal collects N50k per passenger and fails to deliver QR code.