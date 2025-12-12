The Chief Judge of Niger State has sworn in 25 women as Vice Chairpersons across all 25 Local Government Areas of the state....

This development follows Governor Umaru Bago’s earlier directive reserving the position of vice chairmen exclusively for women , this seen as a deliberate step toward strengthening women’s participation in politics.

With today’s swearing-in the State has recorded an unprecedented milestone in gender representation at the grassroots.

Political observers say the decision not only amplifies women’s voices in local governance but also provides a pathway for more women to take up leadership roles, influence policy, and contribute meaningfully to governance