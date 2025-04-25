Authorities in Jigawa State say 23 farmers have been arrested for allegedly selling subsidised agricultural inputs meant to support dry season farming.

The inputs were provided by the Jigawa Rice Millionaires Programme, aimed at boosting rice and wheat production across the state.

The Technical Adviser to Jigawa State Governor on Agriculture Saifullahi Umar, said the farmers were caught reselling fertilisers and equipment instead of using them for cultivation.

He said they have been ordered to refund the items.

Mr. Umar said more than 20,000 solar-powered water pumps have been distributed to farmers to support irrigation, and urged them to register on the state’s digital platform to ensure transparency.

So far, more than 300, 000 farmers have received support under the scheme.

He said Jigawa State is positioning itself as a major agricultural hub and Governor Umar Namadi has pledged to produce 50% of Nigeria’s rice needs by 2030.

He added that rice output is expected to rise to 3.6 million metric tonnes annually.

Wheat cultivation is also being expanded, from 55,000 hectares in 2024 to 105,000 next year.

Rice farming is set to increase from 200,000 to 250,000 hectares in 2025—with a target of 500,000 hectares by 2030.

The arrests come at a time the state is intensifying efforts to improve food security and reduce dependency on imports.