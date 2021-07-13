Two hundred and twenty two deaths linked to banditry and other violent attacks were recorded in Kaduna state between April and June representing the second quarter of the year.

Seven hundred and seventy four others were kidnapped within the period.

The revelations came at the state security council meeting on Tuesday, where the security summary of the state for the second quarter was presented to the Governor.

According to the report Kaduna central recorded the highest number of attacks – with 159 deaths, 555 kidnapped persons, and 10 rape cases.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai ,maintained his position on the limitation of state governors to control security agents posted to their respective states, calling on the Federal government to support the state to make up for manpower deficit.

He promised to review the security architecture of the state in line with what is obtainable on ground.

But El-Rufai appealed to citizens who appear to be loosing confidence in security agencies to support and pray for the state.