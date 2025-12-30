Human rights lawyer and 2027 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Niyi Aborishade, has resigned from the PDP and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Aborishade told journalists in Ibadan that his decision was driven by what he described as a deepening crisis w...

Human rights lawyer and 2027 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Niyi Aborishade, has resigned from the PDP and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Aborishade told journalists in Ibadan that his decision was driven by what he described as a deepening crisis within the PDP, which, in his view, threatens the party’s ability to present a credible candidate in the upcoming election.

He added that persistent internal conflicts within the PDP made it impossible for him to continue in the party, warning that the ongoing disputes pose a significant challenge to internal democracy.

He said, “In as much as PDP is not able to resolve its internal crisis, in as much as protagonist in PDP refuses to listen to any voice of reason, we are moving forward, we are moving to ADC.

“ADC is prepared to give us opportunity to practice democracy, fairness, and equity. I’m moving with all my supporters from all the 33 local governments. Most of them are leaders of PDP, but they are moving with us.

“We will make the party popular. When you see the caliber of people that have joined ADC, you will know ADC will become a formidable party in Nigeria.

“The correct party now that is popular is ADC. And that’s where I belong. I will always work with the progressives. I will always work for the interests of justice and the best interests of Nigeria.

In his remarks, ADC Chairman in Oyo State, Alhaji Yinka Olona, stated that “the PDP is already dead and currently at the graveyard, waiting for final burial,” adding that the African Democratic Congress is the only viable opposition capable of providing a credible alternative.