The debate over land reform continues to highlight South Africa’s significant inequities and the difficulties of correcting historical injustice in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is now working to remedy some of these injustices.

The South African President has signed into law a bill allowing land seizures by the state without compensation – a move that has put him at odds with some members of his government.

Black people only own a small fraction of farmland nationwide more than 30 years after the end of the racist system of apartheid, the majority remains with the white minority.

This has led to frustration and anger over the slow pace of reform.

While Mr. Ramaphosa’s ANC party hailed the law as a “significant milestone” in the country’s transformation, some members of the coalition government say they may challenge it in court.

It replaces the pre-democratic Expropriation Act of 1975, which placed an obligation on the state to pay owners it wanted to take land from, under the principle of “willing seller, willing buyer”.

The signing of the law follows a five-year consultative process and the findings of a presidential group formed to investigate the subject.

Outside of the coalition government, the Economic Freedom Fighters, known for their radical ideas on nationalization and land distribution, have criticized the move as a “legislative cop-out” by the ruling party.

The party also claims that the bill would not assist resolve the thorny issue of land restitution in South Africa.