Vice President Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria after his engagements at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The Vice President, who represented Nigeria at the annual global economic summit, presented the nation’s investment opportunities to a global audience, advocated African economic integration, and held strategic meetings with world leaders and international organizations.

During his time in Davos, VP Shettima participated in forums that drew attention to the importance of driving investment into Africa’s frontier markets.

At a forum titled, “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets,” organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and WEF, the Vice President reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to attract capital for sustainable growth.

In another forum, he assured of Nigeria’s commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), just as he reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to leverage digital trade as a tool for economic transformation, projecting Africa’s potential to achieve a $29 trillion economy by 2050.

In bilateral meetings with global leaders, including the President of Botswana, Duma Boko, and President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, VP Shettima discussed strengthening intra-African relations and fostering partnerships to promote trade and development.

He also engaged in talks with the Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, on collaborative efforts to address Africa’s challenges, including energy security, food crises and ecological threats.

Speaking on Nigeria’s reform agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, VP Shettima highlighted ongoing measures such as subsidy removal, exchange rate alignment and tax reforms, noting that the country is now on a path to sustained economic growth.

Other highlights of his participation include his role as a panellist in the “Financial Times Global Risks 2025” dialogue, where he stressed the importance of multilateral collaboration to address global crises.