The House of Representatives Committee on Environment is unhappy at what it describes as an abysmally low release of funds to the Ministry of Environment.

Budget defence sessions between lawmakers and government agencies are gradually picking up in the National Assembly.

The House Committee on Environment takes the first shot with the Ministry under its purview.

Minister of the Environment lays the cards bare as he makes a case for increased funding of the ministry.

In the ministry’s documentation of the 2024 budget, the lawmakers allude to low budgetary release, a development they say, affected the ministry’s ability to address environmental challenges facing the country.

Also in 2024, the Ministry installed about 2,200 units of solar street lights in communities and 45 solar powered borehole to provide clean water for the people.

Members of the Committee are not happy funds allocated to the ministry were not released in full to enable the execution of critical projects to tackle environmental challenges, that will impact the lives of their constituents.

Deforestation, erosion, pollution and the consequences of climate change are some of the issues affecting several communities

The Committee is likewise at a loss as to the grounds for the non-reinstatement of the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria, to financial allocations when 13 professional bodies so affected in 2024 have been brought back.

The Committee wants the Minister of Environment’s assistance in ensuring that the Council is reinstated.

Legislators are also willing to enhance budgetary expenditures to the environment because they value accountability and openness in project execution.