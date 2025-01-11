At least nine stores were destroyed by fire at the Ita-amo market in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state.

The event occurred late Friday night.

The goat and ram shops are the worst hit.

The Kwara state fire department authorities suppressed the inferno before it spread to other parts of the market.

Market security guards and the fire service blamed the conflagration on an electric surge caused by a fluctuating power supply from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Although no lives were lost, the incident resulted in the loss of property worth millions of naira.

