The Kwara State Commissioner for Works and Transport, AbdulQawiy Olododo, has disclosed that 10 lives were lost in various fire incidents across the state in 2023.

He made this known during an inter-ministerial press briefing organized by the Ministry of Communications and Strategy, where commissioners provided an update on the one-year administration of Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq’s second term.

Mr Olododo highlighted the significant achievements of the state Fire Service, which responded to 190 emergency calls and saved properties worth over N18 billion.

Despite their efforts, property losses were estimated at N629 million, and ten lives were tragically lost according to Mr Olododo.

He credited the prompt intervention of Fire Service officers and the acquisition of modern firefighting equipment for the rescue of many fire victims.

On infrastructure, He noted that 75 road projects had been completed, improving travel times across the state.

An additional 80 projects are underway across the State, focusing on reconstruction, rehabilitation, and interlocking across the 16 local government areas.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Social Development, Afolashade Opeyemi, raised concerns about the discovery of dangerous weapons and charms among beggars in the state.

In a recent crackdown, the state government raided several areas in Ilorin, revealing that some beggars were in possession of guns, daggers, and other weapons, raising alarms about their potential use in criminal activities.

According her 158 beggars, suspected of being arms depots for criminals, were removed from the streets in the past year.

These individuals, primarily from Bauchi, Kano, and other northern states, posed a significant social threat in Ilorin and surrounding areas.

“Our discovery confirms that criminals store their weapons with so-called beggars,” Opeyemi stated. She also mentioned that five mentally unstable individuals, who had been causing disturbances in Ilorin, were treated at a psychiatric facility and subsequently repatriated to their home states.

The state government’s efforts to engage with the leadership of these groups to mitigate these issues have faced resistance, Opeyemi lamented, noting the stubbornness of the individuals involved.