The Ondo State commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi has visited Owo to monitor the compliance with curfew imposed on the community by the state government.

Mr. Afolabi who just assumed duty as the new commissioner of Police was at Ehinogbe where the crisis started.

Four persons have been killed in the cult clash in Owo which forced the state government to impose curfew on the community.

The CP promised to flush out cultists and other criminals from the State.

The Police Commissioner who spoke while addressing his men at the Owo area command, said there is no hiding place for cultists and their sponsors.

He noted that those arrested will be properly investigated to determine their level of involvement .

