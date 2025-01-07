The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor in office, Ibikunle Amosun, led other dignitaries and relatives to lay a popular socialite and businesswoman, Adebisi Edionsere, popularly called Cash Madam, to rest in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Others were former Nigerian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Isola; Ogun state former Deputy Governor, Salmot Badru; Ogun state Chief Judge, Olatokunbo Olopade; Gboyega Isiaka, the Chairman of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Adejoke Bello; and others.

Edionsere, who died in the course of preparation for her 90th birthday celebration, was laid to rest under Islamic tenets inside her palatial residence in the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ibara, Abeokuta,

The Octogenarian was laid to rest before dignitaries hours after medical experts pronounced her dead after a brief illness at the age of 89.

Advertisement

After the burial, Islamic clerics led by Iskeel Awwal popularly called Sugar, urged the congregation to emulate the deceased lifestyle particularly her charitable way of life.

Earlier, Abiodun, who described Cash Madam’s death as a shock, said that Mama was still with us on January 2, 2025 at a wedding ceremony and was very active.

The Governor added that late Edionsere was even reminding him of her forthcoming 90th birthday and that he equally promised her that Ogun State Government is going to play a major role in making the birthday remarkable, not knowing that she won’t live to witness the birthday.

He, however, promised that the state government will still organised posthumous 90th birthday for the deceased who he emphasised was a self-made woman, a philanthropist per excellence who was well responsible for the wellbeing of her biological and adopted children.