Officials are still battling to put out the fire triggered by an oil

spill in Rivers State one month ago after the incident.

Meanwhile representatives of the Federal Government visited the scene to assess the leak and extent of containment.

Representatives from the National Security Adviser’s office and the

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited are in Bukuma Community in Degema Local Government Area to assess damage done and remediation efforts.

Vandals have struck again at this popular destination for illegal oil

bunkering and artisinal refining of crude.

They allegedly vandalised oil well 8 operated by the NNPCL to siphon crude, leading to a leak.

But it was not until few days ago that fire erupted from the scene and

has been burning since then.

This incident reignites the argument about who has greater

responsibility to prevent acts of sabotage like this.

Is it the community members or security agencies?

The government wants residents to show more vigilance even though some accusing fingers are pointing in the direction of the military and blaming the incident on a recent anti-crude oil theft operation.

For the affected people, what they want to see is for the fire and leak

to be brought under control to prevent further damage to their health, the environment and their livelihood.

Some of the boats and products intercepted were destroyed as security agencies pursue leads to apprehend all those believed to be responsible.