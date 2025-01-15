Kebbi State government has trained additional 1,000 primary school teachers to boost quality of teaching.

The two-week training workshop which was organized by the state government in collaboration with Consultancy Services of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

The training programme, which focused on core subjects like English, Mathematics, and pedagogy, aims to equip teachers with the necessary skills for effective performance and efficient service delivery.

Governor Idris emphasised that the training would be an annual program, underscoring the state government’s commitment to making education a priority.

The state government has also appointed 21 distinguished professors to serve as Chairmen of Local Government Education Authority .

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education said tge state government has made a significant investments in education, including the provision of 789 classrooms, 16,582 units of school furniture, and training for 8,462 teachers and education managers.

This move is aimed at ensuring that the education of children is properly managed and government policies are effectively executed.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Usman Sani-Tunga, commended the organizers of the workshop and the efforts of the state government in enhancing the quality of education in Kebbi State.