Kebbi State is undertaking a transformative project by establishing an inland dry port in Tsamiya.

This is a strategic move is expected to stimulate economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

The dry port project is on 1,004 hectares of land, out of which 50 hectares are designated for office facilities.

This is in close collaboration between the Shippers Council and the Kebbi state government.

According to the government, all necessary compliance and operational standards for the port have been fulfilled, with full compensation made for the land acquired.

The project is already ongoing with the establishment of an office designated for revenue collection and other administrative functions in the border post between Nigeria and Benin republic.

Senator Isa Saleh from Benin Republic highlighted the potential for increased trade opportunities and regional economic development.

The Shippers’ Council officials went for an on-the-site tour of the project.

The Deputy Director Paul Garnvwa noted the immence economic benefits that the dry port could bring to both Kebbi State and Nigeria as a whole, adding that the Council is fully committed to the project

The Chairman Kajest Service field Suleiman Muhammad, commended President Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Idris for their support, which includes prompt compensation for landowners.

Permanent secretary ministry for land and housing, Abubakar Ahmed pointed out that The new Tsamiya dry Inland port in Kebbi State, will reduce the congestion experienced at major ports in Lagos, and also facilitate smoother import-export processes leveraging on its proximity to the Cotonou Sea Port.