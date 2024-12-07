The recent coordinated foreign trips by top officials of the Kebbi state government is continuing to yield positive investment results.

Barely a week after a return visit by the Ambassador of Indonesia to Kebbi state which brought about significant results in the area of livestock development, top executives of a Brazilian conglomerate in livestock development will arrive Birnin Kebbi on Monday 9th of December 2024 to explore avenues for investment and other collaborations to advance the frontiers of cooperation for the benefit of Kebbi state.

This visit by JBS S.A – one of world’s largest meat processing companies followed a visit to Brazil earlier this year by a delegation of the Kebbi state government headed by the Deputy Governor Senator Umar Abubakar during which investment in livestock development was highlighted.

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission will lead officials of the Brazilian Company to Kebbi state to concretize collaboration and open new vista in livestock development, meat processing and animal health.

Kebbi, with its vast reputation as a key hub for livestock activities in Africa is emerging to be seen worldwide as a priority destination for serious investors.

Companies that have been making inquiries about the agricultural and livestock potentials of Kebbi state hope to evaluate such potentials to bring in technology, current advancements, huge resources and expertise to Kebbi state for the benefit of all parties.

Commissioner of Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries Kabiru Alaramma emphatically declared that Kebbi state is on the threshold of keying into the world stage of international livestock investment portfolio, to open the state up for critical interventions required to harness the vast resources Kebbi is blessed with.

