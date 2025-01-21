A fact-finding committee on August first Nationwide protests in Jigawa state has revealed that Jigawa State lost over N5 billion during the protests.

The 18-member committee, chaired by Abdulkadir Fanini, presented its report to Governor Umar Namadi.

According to the report, Federal Government and its agencies lost N1.7 billion, Jigawa State Government lost N2.8 billion, private individuals and companies lost N700.7 million, Local Government Council lost N300.64 million, and the APC Political Party lost N49.590 million.

The committee’s report also stated that over 101 trucks of fertilizer were looted during the protests, with only three recovered.

Several arrests were made, including Almajiri children and Jari bola kits.

In his address, Governor Namadi assured the full implementation of the report’s findings.

The committee recommended that the government provide compensation or assistance to companies and individuals who lost properties during the protests.

The committee also emphasized the need for proper awareness on government policies and programs, citing gaps identified during the investigation.