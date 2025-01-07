Ten men suspected to be armed Robbers have launched a daring attack on Ngalda market in Fika local government area of Yobe State.

The attack left seven persons dead and many Others seriously injured.

Speaking with sources in the affected Community, TVC News gathered that the gunmen stormed the market in the late hours on Monday, shooting sporadically leading to traders and customers running for dear lives.

According to Eyewitnesses, the armed gunmen proceeded to loot some POS shops and stalls, making away with large sums of money alongside other valuables.

The Yobe state police Command has comfirmed the unfortunate incident, noting that investigations are ongoing to unravel what actually transpired and who the group that launched the attack are.