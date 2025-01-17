Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has reaffirmed that Greenland’s future must be decided by its people, as renewed attention focused on the autonomous island following Donald Trump Jr.’s visit.

Last week, the U.S president-elect, Donald Trump stirred outrage in Copenhagen and Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, by announcing that the US planned to acquire the massive arctic island, which is an autonomous province of Denmark.

In a phone chat with Trump on Wednesday, Frederiksen stated that Denmark was willing to boost its Arctic security responsibilities.

She also reiterated the statements of the Greenland PM, Mute Egede, who recently said that Greenland was not for sale.

A referendum on independence is thought to be on the cards and Denmark has said it would respect any result.

Last week, Trump threatened Denmark with high tariffs if the country did not give up Greenland.

The suggestion set off alarm bells among Danish industry leaders, as the US is Denmark’s second largest export market and any targeted tariffs would have a significant impact on the Danish economy.

Greenlandic member of parliament Aaja Chemnitz said she was satisfied with Frederiksen’s line that any decision about Greenland should be taken by Greenlanders.

“I have great confidence in the prime minister’s task, and I also have great confidence in Egede. I think it is important that they have a close dialogue,” she said.

But opposition MP Rasmus Jarlov said that he disapproved of Frederiksen’s approach.

Writing on X, he said: “It is completely unacceptable that [Frederiksen] renounces Denmark’s rights in Greenland and places sovereignty solely with the [Greenlander] self-government when she talks to the President of the United States.”