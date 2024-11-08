US President-elect Donald Trump has named his presidential campaign aide, Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff, making her the first woman ever to hold this position in any administration.

Susie wiles is a veteran of Florida politics who rose from Donald Trump’s 2016 Florida campaign director to senior adviser to his 2024 bid.

She’s credited with running a disciplined, professionalized campaign operation that helped Trump secure a sweeping Electoral College victory and probably a popular vote win as well.

She has worked in Republican politics since the late 1970s and went on to become a campaign scheduler on Ronald Reagans 1980 presidential bid, and later in his administration.

The Chief of Staff is, historically, the first appointee named by the President-elect and is charged with overseeing all policy and day-to-day White House affairs.

In a statement, Trump described Susie Wiles as “tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected.”

Susie Wiles, who is 67 years old, rarely speaks publicly.

At Trump’s victory speech early Wednesday, she almost seemed to recoil at his invitation to say a few words.

Meanwhile…Donald Trump says his administration would have “no choice” but to carry out plans for the mass deportation of people living in the US illegally

Experts estimate that his proposal would cost tens of billions of dollars.

