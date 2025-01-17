The Republic of Türkiye and Mongolia have signed a joint statement establishing a strategic cooperation, as well as ten agreements.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa met at the Presidential Complex for bilateral talks and agreement signing.

Mongolia and Türkiye have had a comprehensive collaboration since 2004.

Mongolia has now formed a strategic alliance with nine countries.

Mongolian Minister of Health, Munkhsaikhan Togtmol, and Turkish Minister of Health, Kemal Memişoğlu, signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Health and Medical Sciences.

The two sides will work together to increase linkages between healthcare institutions, improve the supply of medications and medical equipment, conduct collaborative illness diagnostics, exchange expertise in medical disciplines using innovative technologies, and carry out joint initiatives and programs.

Minister of Education of Mongolia Naranbayar Purevsuren and Minister of National Education of Türkiye Yusuf Tekin signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Education. The two countries will cooperate in exchanging teachers and students, sharing knowledge, information, and experience in education, as well as undertaking joint projects and research, and improving the professional development of teachers.

Minister of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth of Mongolia Nomin Chinbat and Minister of Youth and Sports of Türkiye Osman Aşkın Bak signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Youth and Sports. The two sides will expand cooperation between the youth and sports organizations of the two countries by promoting youth participation in sports, formulating policies to support their personal, social, cultural, and artistic development, fostering youth involvement in science, technology, and innovation initiatives, and developing programs focused on youth employment, career advancement, and vocational training.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Mongolia Odontuya Saldan and Minister of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change of Türkiye Murat Kurum signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Environment. The two countries will collaborate on environmental management, climate change mitigation, cleaner production, biodiversity conservation, the management of specially protected areas, the development of environmental information systems, and the strengthening of human resources.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Mongolia Odontuya Saldan and Minister of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change of Türkiye Murat Kurum signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Forestry. The two sides will cooperate in combating desertification and land degradation, reforestation, planting trees, and nurturing seedlings. They will combat harmful insects and forest and grassland fires, provide necessary materials and equipment, and enhance the capacity of human resources.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Mongolia Odontuya Saldan and Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of Türkiye of Murat Kurum signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Establishing a Sister Park Relationship between the Administration of the Orkhon Valley Natural Complex Protected Area of Mongolia and the Sakarya Meydan Muharebesi National Park of Türkiye.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar signed a Letter of Intent on Cooperation in Mining between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Mongolia and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye. The sides will share knowledge, technology, and experience in areas such as coal extraction, clean coal technology, and mine safety, implement joint projects, and strengthen capacity in the sector.

Minister of Road and Transport of Mongolia Delgersaikhan Borkhuu and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloğlu signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Road and Transport of Mongolia and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye.

The parties will expand cooperation in the railway sector and explore the possibility of establishing new railway freight routes from European countries to Mongolia via Türkiye, and vice versa. They will collaborate on ongoing and future railway infrastructure projects in Mongolia and share experience and information to develop international railway corridors.

Ambassador of Mongolia to Türkiye Munkhbayar Gombosuren and President of the Turkish Competition Authority Birol Küle signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Competition Policy between the Anti-Monopoly Agency of Mongolia and the Competition Authority of the Republic of Türkiye. The two sides will exchange experience and information on competition-related legislation, build the capacity of their staff, and carry out mutual expert exchanges.

Director General of the Mongolian National Broadcaster Gerel Gankhuyag and Director General of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation of the Republic of Türkiye Mehmet Zahid Sobacı signed a Protocol on Cooperation in the Radio and Television Sector between the Mongolian National Broadcaster and the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation.

The parties will exchange television programs and best practices, collaborate on creative productions.