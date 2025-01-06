Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the Akwa Ibom State-born, globally celebrated gospel music minister, who has been invited to minister at the January 20th, 2025, Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast of the 47th President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In a message of congratulations released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno celebrated Pastor Bassey for “exemplifying the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love.”

“Your invitation to join other globally celebrated ministers during the forthcoming inauguration of the President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is a testament to your global reach and the admirable and impactful work you have done in expanding the Lord’s Kingdom through gospel ministration.

“We have been deeply honoured by the love you have always shown to the state of your birth and the support and prayers you have equally shown to our administration. You are truly an epitome of the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love, and we are sure you will continue to project these ennobling ideals at larger platforms such as the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025. We are deeply proud of you, and congratulations to you, our dear son!”

Advertisement

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the Akwa Ibom State-born, globally celebrated gospel music minister, who has been invited to minister at the January 20th, 2025, Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast of the 47th President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In a message of congratulations released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno celebrated Pastor Bassey for “exemplifying the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love.”

“Your invitation to join other globally celebrated ministers during the forthcoming inauguration of the President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is a testament to your global reach and the admirable and impactful work you have done in expanding the Lord’s Kingdom through gospel ministration.

“We have been deeply honoured by the love you have always shown to the state of your birth and the support and prayers you have equally shown to our administration. You are truly an epitome of the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love, and we are sure you will continue to project these ennobling ideals at larger platforms such as the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025. We are deeply proud of you, and congratulations to you, our dear son!”

Advertisement

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the Akwa Ibom State-born, globally celebrated gospel music minister, who has been invited to minister at the January 20th, 2025, Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast of the 47th President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In a message of congratulations released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno celebrated Pastor Bassey for “exemplifying the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love.”

“Your invitation to join other globally celebrated ministers during the forthcoming inauguration of the President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is a testament to your global reach and the admirable and impactful work you have done in expanding the Lord’s Kingdom through gospel ministration.

“We have been deeply honoured by the love you have always shown to the state of your birth and the support and prayers you have equally shown to our administration. You are truly an epitome of the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love, and we are sure you will continue to project these ennobling ideals at larger platforms such as the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025. We are deeply proud of you, and congratulations to you, our dear son!”

Advertisement

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the Akwa Ibom State-born, globally celebrated gospel music minister, who has been invited to minister at the January 20th, 2025, Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast of the 47th President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In a message of congratulations released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno celebrated Pastor Bassey for “exemplifying the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love.”

“Your invitation to join other globally celebrated ministers during the forthcoming inauguration of the President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is a testament to your global reach and the admirable and impactful work you have done in expanding the Lord’s Kingdom through gospel ministration.

“We have been deeply honoured by the love you have always shown to the state of your birth and the support and prayers you have equally shown to our administration. You are truly an epitome of the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love, and we are sure you will continue to project these ennobling ideals at larger platforms such as the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025. We are deeply proud of you, and congratulations to you, our dear son!”

Advertisement

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the Akwa Ibom State-born, globally celebrated gospel music minister, who has been invited to minister at the January 20th, 2025, Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast of the 47th President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In a message of congratulations released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno celebrated Pastor Bassey for “exemplifying the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love.”

“Your invitation to join other globally celebrated ministers during the forthcoming inauguration of the President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is a testament to your global reach and the admirable and impactful work you have done in expanding the Lord’s Kingdom through gospel ministration.

“We have been deeply honoured by the love you have always shown to the state of your birth and the support and prayers you have equally shown to our administration. You are truly an epitome of the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love, and we are sure you will continue to project these ennobling ideals at larger platforms such as the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025. We are deeply proud of you, and congratulations to you, our dear son!”

Advertisement

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the Akwa Ibom State-born, globally celebrated gospel music minister, who has been invited to minister at the January 20th, 2025, Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast of the 47th President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In a message of congratulations released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno celebrated Pastor Bassey for “exemplifying the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love.”

“Your invitation to join other globally celebrated ministers during the forthcoming inauguration of the President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is a testament to your global reach and the admirable and impactful work you have done in expanding the Lord’s Kingdom through gospel ministration.

“We have been deeply honoured by the love you have always shown to the state of your birth and the support and prayers you have equally shown to our administration. You are truly an epitome of the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love, and we are sure you will continue to project these ennobling ideals at larger platforms such as the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025. We are deeply proud of you, and congratulations to you, our dear son!”

Advertisement

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the Akwa Ibom State-born, globally celebrated gospel music minister, who has been invited to minister at the January 20th, 2025, Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast of the 47th President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In a message of congratulations released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno celebrated Pastor Bassey for “exemplifying the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love.”

“Your invitation to join other globally celebrated ministers during the forthcoming inauguration of the President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is a testament to your global reach and the admirable and impactful work you have done in expanding the Lord’s Kingdom through gospel ministration.

“We have been deeply honoured by the love you have always shown to the state of your birth and the support and prayers you have equally shown to our administration. You are truly an epitome of the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love, and we are sure you will continue to project these ennobling ideals at larger platforms such as the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025. We are deeply proud of you, and congratulations to you, our dear son!”

Advertisement

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has congratulated Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, the Akwa Ibom State-born, globally celebrated gospel music minister, who has been invited to minister at the January 20th, 2025, Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast of the 47th President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In a message of congratulations released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno celebrated Pastor Bassey for “exemplifying the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love.”

“Your invitation to join other globally celebrated ministers during the forthcoming inauguration of the President-Elect of the United States, Donald J. Trump, is a testament to your global reach and the admirable and impactful work you have done in expanding the Lord’s Kingdom through gospel ministration.

“We have been deeply honoured by the love you have always shown to the state of your birth and the support and prayers you have equally shown to our administration. You are truly an epitome of the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence, creativity, industry, and universal love, and we are sure you will continue to project these ennobling ideals at larger platforms such as the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast on January 20, 2025. We are deeply proud of you, and congratulations to you, our dear son!”