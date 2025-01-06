The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has held a handover ceremony between the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, and the incoming Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Kana.

The event doubled as a valedictory occasion for Dr. Meribole, who bows out of the Federal Civil Service upon reaching Nigeria’s mandatory retirement age.

Reflecting on his tenure, Dr. Meribole highlighted the transformative strides made under his leadership, attributing the success to the collaboration and support from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Ministry’s staff.

He urged his colleagues to remain steadfast in their efforts to transform the aviation sector for the benefit of all Nigerians.

In his remarks, the new Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, formerly of the Ministry of Defence, reaffirmed his dedication to fostering synergy between both ministries.

He described Dr. Meribole as a diligent leader whose legacy will continue to inspire the Ministry.

Dr. Meribole’s tenure spanned over three years, during which he played a pivotal role in advancing the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Ibrahim Kana, has expressed a strong commitment to spearheading efforts toward the establishment of a national carrier for Nigeria.

He outlined his vision during the ceremony marking his assumption of office, emphasising the critical role of a national airline in positioning Nigeria as a hub for aviation in Africa and beyond.

While highlighting some of the challenges facing the sector, the Permanent Secretary lamented the poor state of infrastructure at Nigerian airports.

He stressed that without addressing these pressing issues, it would be difficult to achieve the goal of a competing effectively on the global stage.

The Permanent Secretary assured that his leadership will prioritise innovation, efficiency, and infrastructural development as key pillars of his tenure

