The Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State has charged Timileyin Ajayi, the suspect allegedly responsible for the killing of Salome Adaidu, to court for culpable homicide.

Responding exclusively to TVC News after appearing in court, the suspect denied dismembering the victim, Salome Adaidu for rituals, but says it was to enable him dispose her corpse without traces.

The 32 year old Gospel Singer Timileyin Ajayi was escorted to the High Court by the legal unit and criminal investigation Department of the Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State.

The suspect is allegedly responsible for the killing and dismembering of Saloe Adaidu whose sad event occurred on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

This police is filing a one count charge of culpable homicide against the suspect.

The suspect says he is sad with the situation he has found himself and appeals for the understanding of the all and sundry.

He discarded insinuations that he dismembered Salome Adaidu’s body for ritual purposes but claims he did it to dispose her corpse without traces.