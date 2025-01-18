The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has fulfilled his financial commitments to former service personnel (Legionnaires), widows of fallen military personnel, orphans, and corps members of the 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi.

The funds were presented to the beneficiaries in cash of 50 million Naira and the Governor’s personal contribution of N10 million to the Legionnaires by the Director of Security, AbdulRahman Zagga, on behalf of the Kebbi State Government.

Also at the 1 Battalion, Dukku Barracks, AbdulRahman Zagga distributed an additional 15 million naira to officers and men, 5 million naira to corps members, and 5 million naira to orphans.

In addition, the Governor guaranteed that the 223 Light Battalion Zuru of the Nigerian Army will get 15 million naira.

The monies were accepted by Lt. Pu Oko for officers and men, Nicholas Emmanuel for corps members, and Kayode Isaac Adewale for orphanages.

In a related dvelopment, the N30 million committed to widows of deceased military soldiers was delivered to Nasiru Abubakar, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs, as well as Asmau Kanoma, State President of the Military Widows Association and other authorities.

All awardees thanked the Governor and prayed for the state’s peace and security.

Governor Idris made the vow earlier this week during the introduction of the Emblem Appeal Fund for ex-military personnel at the Council Chamber, Government House, Birnin Kebbi, as well as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade at Haliru Abdu Stadium.