French President Emmanuel is set to visit Lebanon following election of its Army Commander, Joseph Aoun as the new President.

Macron on Thursday welcomed the crucial election by Lebanese lawmakers and said he would soon visit the country.

Macron spoke with the general hours after Aoun was announced as the leader to end a two-year vacuum in the country’s top post.

Macron told the new President in a telephone conversation that France will continue to be at the side of Lebanon and its people.

Aoun must oversee a ceasefire in Lebanon after a war between Israel and Hezbollah killed over 4,000 Lebanese and destroyed significant infrastructure. Aoun must also name a prime minister able to lead reforms demanded by international creditors to save the country from a severe economic crisis.

Macron also vowed support for the “national dialogue” that Aoun said he will launch and called on all groups to “contribute to the success of his mission”, the statement said.

France administered Lebanon for two decades after World War I and has maintained close ties even since its independence in 1944.