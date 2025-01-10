The new Syrian authorities have refused to grant a ship entry that was supposed to evacuate Russian military equipment from Russia’s Tartus naval facility in Syria, according to reports.

The refusal comes after opposition troops overthrew Russian-backed tyrant Bashar al-Assad in December, signaling a major shift in Syria’s political landscape.

The Sparta II, a Russian cargo ship subject to US sanctions, has been drifting near Tartus since Jan. 5 after departing Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Oblast on Dec. 11, according to the Moscow Times.

Reports indicate that Russian forces have dismantled air defense radars and moved over 100 trucks of equipment to the port. No ships are currently docked to facilitate the evacuation, leaving personnel and equipment stranded.

Without clearance from the new Syrian government, the evacuation of Russia’s military assets from Tartus has stalled, according to Maritime Executive.

The Khmeimim Air Base, serviced by Russian Defense Ministry flights, reportedly remains the only active evacuation route.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha addressed Russia’s military presence in Syria during a Dec. 30 diplomatic visit to Damascus.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine and the new Syrian leadership share similar views on the matter, though specific details were not disclosed.

