French President, Emmanuel Macron will announce a new prime minister on Friday morning, following the resignation of Minister Michel Barnier last week.

Mr. Barnier step down after only three months in power, the shortest tenure of any prime minister in contemporary French history.

While addressing the nation from the Elysee Palace last week, Macron vowed to continue his five-year mandate despite the recent no-confidence vote that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Macron also emphasised his responsibility to ensure the continuity of the state, the proper functioning of institutions, and the protection of the French people.

He said “Finally, the mandate that you democratically entrusted to me is a five-year mandate, and I will exercise it fully until its end. My responsibility requires ensuring the continuity of the State, the proper functioning of our institutions, the independence of our country, and the protection of all of you,” he said.

He added, “I have been doing this from the beginning, at your side, through social crises, the Covid-19 epidemic, the return of war, inflation and so many trials that we have shared,” Elysee said.

Francois Bayrou is thought to be Macron’s top candidate for the role.

However, Bayrou’s prospective appointment has caused debate, with those on the left expressing concern that he will continue to pursue Macron’s ideas.

According to sources, Bayrou is unpopular with several right-wing figures, notably former President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Other potential Prime Minister candidates include Socialist Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, current Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, a Macron supporter, and former Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.