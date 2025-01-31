The Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar Farouk is appealing to Northern Governors to remain resolute in protecting the region’s interest and also support the country in overcoming its challenges.

The monarch was speaking in his palace when he honoured Dr Baraka Sani for her outstanding performance in the development of agriculture and women in the country.

The event was also attended by katsina and Zamfara state governors and the former Kano state Governor Ibrahim Shekarau.

Daura Emirate has remained outstanding in lending its voice in reminding leaders of their role in bringing about transformations that will ease life for the common man.

The emirate has remained steadfast in honouring Nigerians who have impacted the lives of the people regardless of their ethnic or religious background.

The Emir of Daura commenting on the State of affairs of the country stressed the need for leaders to work together in the interest of the common man.

The Emir conferred Dr Baraka with a prestigious title at the event for her impactful performance in her field of endeavour, reiterating his stand on honouring any Nigerian who deserves Emirates recognition.

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, in a remark, thanked the Emir for his fatherly advice to leaders at all times and promised to convey his message to President Bola Tinubu for more attention to the region.

It was a moment that showcased both the style and the rich culture of the emirate.

The honouree was given a special Durba horse riding experience in celebration of her new role as an ambassador for the emirate.