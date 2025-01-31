Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has said the establishment of five Mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and its private sector partners will strategically position Kogi as an energy hub in Nigeria.

Governor Ododo made this statement on Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the LNG plants in Ajaokuta, where he emphasized that the project will play a pivotal role in enhancing Nigeria’s energy landscape, fostering economic growth, improving energy access, and reinforcing Kogi State’s significance in the country’s industrial development.

According to a statement by Ismaila Isah, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Ododo described the LNG plants as a transformative investment that will not only position Kogi as an energy hub but also stimulate economic activities in the state.

He said the project is not just about gas production; but about economic transformation, job creation, and ensuring that our state plays a central role in Nigeria’s energy future.

He underscored the economic impact of the initiative, highlighting its potential for job creation, increased investment, and industrial growth, stressing that his administration’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce will find full expression in opportunities being created by new investments in the emerging energy sector.

Governor Ododo commended President Bola Tinubu for his dedication to Nigeria’s energy transition and for mobilizing NNPC Limited and its private sector partners, including Prime LNG, NGML/GASNEXUS LNG, LNG Arete, Highland LNG, and BUA LNG, to establish the LNG plants in Ajaokuta.

He expressed optimism that the LNG plants will become a crucial part of Kogi’s energy infrastructure, significantly reducing carbon emissions while advancing sustainable energy solutions in Kogi State and Nigeria.

He described the project as a landmark achievement that aligns with his administration’s vision of transforming Kogi into a leading energy and industrial hub in Nigeria.

Governor Ododo further assured that his government remains committed to providing an enabling environment, sustaining peace and security, and attracting more investments to the state.

Earlier, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, emphasized that the LNG plants are part of the Federal Government’s strategy to revolutionize the gas sector, positioning it as a key driver of economic prosperity.

Kyari further commended Governor Ododo for mobilizing support from host communities, recognizing them as the first beneficiaries of the initiative.