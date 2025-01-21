Henry Ekong Ndudu from Pegasus High School, Eket, Akwa Ibom State, has won the InterswitchSPAK 6.0 competition, taking home N15 million, a laptop, and other exciting prizes.

He’s crowned Nigeria’s Number 1 STEM Champion.

Other winners include:

– Denyefa Eric Omare (1st Runner-Up): N10 million, laptop, and more

– David Umeojiaka (2nd Runner-Up): N5 million, laptop, and more

This is the second consecutive year an Akwa Ibom State student has won the competition, following Topfaith Secondary School’s victory in 2023.